Kiwi Property secures New Zealand's first JD Sports store

Friday, 30 April, 2021 - 12:00

Kiwi Property today announces an exciting new addition to Sylvia Park’s retail offering. UK-based retail giant JD Sports will open in mid-2021 with a compelling selection of sports lifestyle products and hundreds of exclusive styles, including several brands that are yet to be available on Kiwi shores.

Linda Trainer, GM Asset Management at Kiwi Property, says, "we’re thrilled to have secured New Zealand’s first JD Sports store, soon to be unveiled at Sylvia Park."

"JD Sports is a big name in global sports fashion, offering new products to the market that Kiwi consumers will be eager to get their hands on. It’s exciting to have this first-in-market brand at Sylvia Park, catering to the growing demand for athleisure retail."

JD Sports joins a range of existing brands in the shopping centre appealing to active, fashion-conscious Kiwis.

JD Sports Spokesperson comments, "we're extremely excited to open our first New Zealand store at Sylvia Park, Auckland. We've had regular feedback from New Zealanders over the past few years since we first expanded to Australia, asking for a store across the Tasman. Now we’re finally in a position to deliver the JD Sports brand along with our exclusive product assortments and undisputed multichannel retail experience, to our loyal and dedicated customers."