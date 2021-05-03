Access Ability and Life Unlimited to merge

Monday, 3 May, 2021 - 10:01

Two leading national disability organisations will merge from July 1.

Life Unlimited and Access Ability, both charitable trusts with a long involvement in the health and disability sector across New Zealand, say the merger will position them as a new organisation for the future which includes upholding the rights of disabled people to take control of their own lives.

The need to ensure Enabling Good Lives principles are at the heart of the new organisation, and the ability to do this over a wider area guided trustees’ decision-making, say chairs John Dobson (Life Unlimited) and Rachel Stephenson (Access Ability).

Life Unlimited chief executive Megan Thomas will lead the new entity while Access Ability CE Tony Paine will be deputy CE and lead the new organisation’s business development, business services, and advocacy arms. An independent interim chair will be appointed and six trustees, drawn from the existing trusts, will provide governance from July 1.

"Together we want an organisation that is fit for the future and responding to transformed thinking of how to uphold the rights and meet the needs of disabled people and their whÄnau," says Ms Thomas.

Since November last year, Access Ability and Life Unlimited have worked together by combining their NASC and LAC teams under a shared national manager.

"Working in this way highlighted the advantages for both of us," says Mr Paine.

There would be no staff redundancies or office closures.

Life Unlimited would remain the interim name for the new organisation but work would begin immediately on a consultation process with staff, service users and stakeholders to consider the best name for the trust and its sub-brands to effectively position the new organisation.

The process would involve staff and clients, said Ms Thomas.

About Access Ability and Life Unlimited

Access Ability employs 50 people to provide Needs Assessment and Service Coordination (NASC) and Local Area Coordination (LAC) services in Otago, Southland, Whanganui, Taranaki, and Bay of Plenty through Ministry of Health and DHB contracts.

In addition, it owns Imagine Better a separate charitable company which provides research, training and advocacy on disability-related topics and issues, and Journey Together providing Local Area Co-ordination services in the Bay of Plenty/Lakes District.

Life Unlimited employs 80 people and holds several government contracts to provide autism, hearing and disability services and information; provide NASC and LAC disability support in Hutt Valley and TairÄwhiti and community programmes in the Waikato.

It also operates equipment and advice stores under the brand ‘ Mobility Centre’ in Hamilton, Tauranga, Hastings and Lower Hutt as well as an Online Store.