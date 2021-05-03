Transport prices drive up quarterly inflation for all household groups - Stats NZ

Monday, 3 May, 2021 - 11:46

Higher prices for petrol have driven up quarterly inflation for all household groups, Stats NZ said today.

In the March 2021 quarter, as measured in the household living-costs price indexes, inflation for the all households group increased by 0.9 percent. This is the same for the lowest-spending households, also up 0.9 percent, and compares with 0.8 percent for the highest-spending households. Each quarter, the HLPIs calculate how inflation affects 13 different groups, while the consumers price index calculates how inflation affects New Zealand as a whole.

The main difference comes from the treatment of owner-occupied housing and interest payments, which better aligns with the individual household experience, and better reflects the inflation experienced by a 'typical' household within each group.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

Transport prices drive up quarterly inflation for all household groups

Household living-costs price indexes: March 2021 quarter

CSV files for download