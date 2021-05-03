Transport prices drive up quarterly inflation for all household groups - Stats NZ

|
Higher prices for petrol have driven up quarterly inflation for all household groups, Stats NZ said today.
In the March 2021 quarter, as measured in the household living-costs price indexes, inflation for the all households group increased by 0.9 percent. This is the same for the lowest-spending households, also up 0.9 percent, and compares with 0.8 percent for the highest-spending households. Each quarter, the HLPIs calculate how inflation affects 13 different groups, while the consumers price index calculates how inflation affects New Zealand as a whole.
The main difference comes from the treatment of owner-occupied housing and interest payments, which better aligns with the individual household experience, and better reflects the inflation experienced by a 'typical' household within each group.
