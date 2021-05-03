Rata disrupts advice sector with Io8 initiative

Monday, 3 May, 2021 - 13:02

Business owners want measurable outcomes at a reasonable, economical rate.

Sandra Pringle, founder and CEO of Rata Professional Services says they are not getting that when it comes to business advice. To help she and the Rata team have formed the ‘Influence of 8’ (Io8).

"Io8 puts some of New Zealand’s top advisors together with a mission to tackle bullying in the workplace and how to handle mental health issues, through how to put your business under an ethical microscope," Sandra Pringle says. "The business outcome must be value for money and achieve tangible results."

Many New Zealand businesses have told Rata that this is what they have been seeking for a long time - multiple training modules ‘under one roof’.

Io8 has more than 38 unique training modules designed to expand people’s thinking and approach to life.

Modules include experts in mental health, business, financial literacy, general health and well-being, workplace culture and relationships, high performance HR, neuroscience, profiling, and business sustainability.

Pringle says Io8’s goal is to help employers, and people in general, understand why people matter in organisations and how what happens in their job, their personal lives and in their communities are all inter-connected and affects how they manage themselves and behave/perform as individuals.

"The better and more well-rounded we are as individuals, the more productive we will be in our communities and in our workplaces," she says.

"New Zealand is a country full of small to medium businesses where there is significant mental health issues to be addressed due to the stress many are under. We hope this new initiative will lead to enhanced mental wellbeing, reduced bullying, less stress, and greater productivity in business, enhanced efficiencies and satisfaction in the workplace."

Pringle says building good company culture means placing value on people, on understanding more about who we are, how we impact others, and how we can leave a positive legacy for future generations.

"This is really innovative thinking," Pringle said. "It has the potential to change massively how we structure our workplaces and manage and develop our people.

"It’s new thinking, together with new understandings, plus new actions. Together, that will lead to new results, something all of us want if we are honest."