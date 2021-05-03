A small treat making a huge difference to Kiwi kids

Monday, 3 May, 2021 - 13:40

For three weeks this May, a limited edition blue and red bun will be doing a lot more than simply satisfying those mid-morning cravings. Bakers Delight’s annual KidsCan campaign is back for its fourth year, with 100% of Fun Bun sales going directly to KidsCan, so they can continue to provide support to Kiwi kids in need.

Between 6 May - 26 May, by purchasing a Fun Bun (or four) or adding a one-dollar donation to your purchase, customers are directly helping KidsCan support the one in five Kiwi kids experiencing hardship. Currently KidsCan are working with 829 low-decile schools and 110 early childhood centres to provide over 200,000 children with the essentials, to ensure each child is in the best position to attend school and participate in learning.

Over the past three years, Bakers Delight Franchisees and customers have together raised over $110,000 for KidsCan, helping to provide children with nutritious food, jackets, socks and shoes as well as health items. This year they hope to raise another $40,000 for the charity, who after last year continue to see the amount of children needing support grow.

"We're so grateful to Bakers Delight for their continued support of KidsCan with the 2021 Fun Bun Campaign. Too many children are living with food insecurity, but with our village of caring Kiwis, including businesses like Bakers Delight, we are making a real difference to the lives of vulnerable children. But with more than 4000 children waiting for help we need more support now more than ever," said Julie Chapman, CEO and Founder of KidsCan.

Many families are still feeling the effects of the fallout from Covid-19; Bakers Delight Franchisees are ready to rally their customers to raise as much as they can.

"The KidsCan campaign is a favourite time of year in our bakeries for many Franchisees, staff and customers, many of whom have been supporting the campaign since its conception. It is an opportunity for our bakeries to rally their customers and make a big difference to the lives of many children. After a year of so much uncertainty, there has never been a better time to bring communities across New Zealand together to raise funds for such an important cause," said Bakers Delight Joint CEO Elise Gillespie.

Customers can support the campaign by visiting their local Bakers Delight bakery and purchasing a delicious Fun Bun ($1.50 RRP) or four ($5.00 RRP) or by adding a donation on to their regular shop.

For further information, please visit https://www.bakersdelight.co.nz/occasion/kidscan/.