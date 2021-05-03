Monday, 3 May, 2021 - 17:16

TLC Tradie toolbox safety talks kick off next week The Lines Company (TLC) are holding Tradie Breakfast Events for tradespeople and contractors on the network, to raise awareness about the dangers of working near power lines and cables.

The push for this event comes after incidents and near misses caused by contractors coming into contact with TLC’s lines and cables. Fortunately, no one was injured in any of the incidents, however all of these encounters could have been avoided through the use of proper safety practices.

The purpose of the Tradie Breakfast is to re-advertise safety messages, so everyone is aware of all precautions they need to take around potential hazards and risks near power lines. These hazards include overhead power lines, trees in relation to overhead power lines, pillar boxes and underground cables.

During the free event a hearty breakfast will be supplied while tradespeople and contractors will learn about safety when working near power lines and cables on TLC’s network.

TLC General Manager Network Mike Fox said the Tradie Breakfast is a great opportunity to bring people together to have an open talk about safety.

"It will be a chance to raise awareness and give our local tradies the opportunity to voice any questions or concerns they have about safety when working near TLC assets."

"TLC’s goal is to reduce the number of near misses and safety incidents by contractors across the network through a programme of education", said Mike Fox.

The first of four planned Tradie Breakfast events will be held on Tuesday 11 may, 6.30am - 7.30am at the King Country Rugby Office, Te KÅ«iti. It’s free to attend, with a hearty breakfast supplied and a Toolbox Talk pack to take away for every attendee.

TLC will expand the event to other locations around the King Country including Taumarunui, TÅ«rangi and Åtorohanga with dates and locations for these to be confirmed soon.

To attend the Tradie Breakfast please RSVP on our website at: www.thelinescompany.co.nz/what-we-do/tradie-talk/