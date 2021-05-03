Village Accommodation Group opens Ohtel Auckland

Monday, 3 May, 2021 - 20:06

New Zealand owned and operated Village Accommodation Group announces the opening of its 5 star boutique Ohtel Auckland on 7 May 2021, located at the Viaduct Harbour on Market Place.

All rooms are designed with modern mid-century furnishings and kiwiana artwork, providing guests a luxurious yet unpretentious experience with many personalised touches, including all the usual 5 star items, a few you may not expect, and a focus on easy to use in room tech. All suites feature standalone baths in the guest room, equipped with record players and classic vinyl for complete relaxation.

Located on leafy quiet Market Place, only 100m from the vibrant Viaduct Harbour, Ohtel offers guests access to the outdoor swimming pool, spa, sauna and a fully equipped gym, as well as secured car-parking onsite, guest restaurant and complimentary use of Ohtel bicycles for seeing the sights.

Adam Cunningham, Managing Director comments; "We wanted to bring to Auckland a unique hotel experience, providing guests thoughtful amenities in a relaxed setting but with a quirky difference. Each room is special, showcasing unique artwork that celebrates the 1950s in a modern environment. We are looking forward to welcoming guests to our boutique property."

Ohtel Auckland joins Ohtel Wellington as Village’s second boutique hotel, bringing an environmental and sustainability emphasis as well as aligning with suppliers that meet common community focused goals.