Kiwis can unlock Torpedo7 promotions through 'innovative TVCs'

Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 - 09:22

QR Codes to appear in TV ads in New Zealand first Eagle-eyed television watchers will notice their viewing experience getting a whole lot smarter when for the first time QR codes will be embedded into New Zealand television advertisements.

Kiwis have now spent more than a year scanning into everything, from restaurants, cafes, gyms and even DOC toilets and now national outdoor retailer Torpedo7 is hoping the habit has stuck when it becomes the country’s first retailer to launch a TV campaign that includes QR codes.

Although the technology has been available for some time, Torpedo7 is hoping our newfound familiarity with QR codes as well as some exclusive deals for those who scan will ensure the campaign’s success.

Torpedo7 CEO Simon West hopes the lucky-dip style deals will put the fun back into watching ad breaks.

"Everyone enjoys watching TV, but possibly not so much the ads. As a leading national retailer, we are always looking for new and exciting ways to bring great deals to our customers," says West.

"Using QR code technology we will make purchasing easier and more fun, with a little mystery thrown in around what deals will be unlocked each week."

Unlike with the NZ government scheme, there’s no app to download with most smartphone cameras automatically including QR scanning capability.

Since the launch of the NZ Covid Tracer app there has been more than 260,000,000 poster scans more with numbers still climbing by more than 500,000 per day.

The ads will run until June 1. Customers will have the full length of the ad to complete the QR code scan with promotions and exclusive bonus deals changing each week.