Unisys is 'embedding new voice recognition technology into its InteliServe platform'

Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 - 11:03

Using Audioma®, the InteliServe™ Platform Delivers Humanlike Interactions That Provide Seamless and Consistent Support Across Multiple Languages, Leads to a Better End User Experience

Wellington, New Zealand, May 5, 2021 - Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced it has embedded voice recognition technology from PerVoice within InteliServe,™ the Unisys digital workplace services platform that transforms the way users interact with service desks.

By leveraging PerVoice’s Audioma® technology within InteliServe, Unisys is able to provide clients with omni-channel support for users in multiple languages with natural speech recognition, regardless of their work location. The technology enables Amelia, the InteliServe™ enterprise personal assistant, to create a consistent experience for users, understand the user’s intent, resolve many of the most common requests and transfer the call to the right resolver group as needed, significantly decreasing time-to-resolution.

Leon Sayers, Advisory Director at Unisys Asia Pacific says: "With more organisations moving to a hybrid workplace for the long term, employees want the same level of IT support, regardless of whether they are working from the office or a remote location or outside normal office hours. Embedding this new voice recognition technology into InteliServe, in multiple languages, will help create a consistent experience for Asia Pacific employees working across multiple locations and timezones by answering common requests or transfering calls to the relevant resolver group so that issues can be resolved quickly."

Unisys Digital Workplace Services help clients energise and increase the productivity of their employees with workplace technologies that minimise frustration with IT support. Along with offering change management services and user-centric design to improve productivity and employee collaboration by anticipating their needs, Unisys InteliServe™ delivers an extensive workplace automation platform, integrating artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, analytics and machine learning for a frictionless employee experience that easily plugs into human resources, finance, and business applications. For the third consecutive year, Gartner has positioned the company in the Leaders quadrant of its February 2021 Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America.