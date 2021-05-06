The Future is Maori - Reserve Bank

Thursday, 6 May, 2021 - 10:47

With MÄori values becoming an increasingly integral part of Aotearoa New Zealand’s society, the future of our economy is MÄori, and it is bright, Reserve Bank Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby says.

Mr Hawkesby was speaking on a panel at the Institute of Directors’ New Zealand 2021 Leadership Conference today, to discuss insights from Te Åhanga MÄori - The MÄori Economy 2018 report.

The report, which was produced by economic research centre BERL and commissioned by Te PÅ«tea Matua - the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, paints a picture of a MÄori economy that is vibrant, varied, and rapidly growing.

Speaking about the many ways in which Te Ao MÄori is increasingly influencing the work at Te PÅ«tea Matua, Mr Hawkesby reflected on the social shifts that are bringing MÄori ideas into the mainstream.

"When I say that the future is MÄori, I’m not just talking about MÄori people, MÄori businesses, or MÄori jobs. Perhaps one of the most powerful ways in which MÄori will shape the future of Aotearoa New Zealand is through MÄori values."

He discussed how MÄori values such as manaakitanga (respect and generosity), kaitiakitanga (guardianship), and whanaungatanga (relationships) have shaped MÄori economic relationships for generations, which are increasingly being reflected in business.

This was most evident in the rise of incorporating ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) factors into investment decisions, which had shifted from a niche to standard practice over the past ten years in capital markets.

"Firms which can effectively generate a virtuous circle of economic prosperity, environmental sustainability, financial inclusion, and cultural diversity are being rewarded for their efforts."

Mr Hawkesby points out that these values are reflected particularly strongly in younger generations.

"As directors, these are the values of your future employees, customers, shareholders, stakeholders, and business partners."

He concludes that an understanding of Te Ao MÄori must be a core competency for all New Zealand directors, as it will shape the economic environment of Aotearoa New Zealand for years to come.