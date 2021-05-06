Samsung seeks young minds to 'solve our biggest challenges'

Thursday, 6 May, 2021 - 10:54

Dr Siouxsie Wiles to judge new STEAM competition inspiring Kiwi kids to change the world for good

NEW ZEALAND - 6 May 2021 - Samsung Electronics New Zealand has today announced the launch of Solve for Tomorrow, a nationwide competition challenging New Zealand’s next generation of innovators to change the world for good.

Delivered in partnership with the Museum of Transport and Technology (MOTAT) and open to Kiwi kids in Years 7-10, Solve for Tomorrow is designed to build interest and proficiency in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics), and tasks students to show how it can be applied to help improve their communities.

Launched in the US in 2010, the competition has been hugely influential internationally, with more than 1.7 million students and teachers participating across 20 countries.

"We are thrilled to bring Solve for Tomorrow to Aotearoa for the first time, building on many years of global success. New Zealanders are famous around the world for their ingenuity and innovation ethos, and we look forward to seeing how Kiwi kids will unleash their creativity and apply STEAM principles to help solve societal issues and give back to their local communities," says MinSu Chu, President of Samsung Electronics New Zealand.

Award-winning scientist and 2021 New Zealander of the Year, Associate Professor Dr Siouxsie Wiles will judge entries alongside Julie Baker from MOTAT and Simon Smith from Samsung. The winning individuals or teams will share $20,000 in prize money and Samsung tech for them and their school.

"We are delighted to have Dr Wiles join our Solve for Tomorrow judging panel. As one of New Zealand’s foremost science communicators, she is a huge inspiration to young Kiwis," says Michael Frawley, Chief Executive at MOTAT.

"At a moment in time when our tamariki are facing many obstacles, we know they are increasingly driven by a desire to make positive change in the world around them. Solve for Tomorrow aims to help them do just that - all whilst sparking a passion for STEAM subjects, building critical thinking and leadership skills and fostering teamwork."

Previous international Solve for Tomorrow winners have created technology-driven solutions that addressed issues ranging from climate change to social isolation to racial and gender inequality. Whatever the topic may be, it always starts with an idea.

"As someone who is passionate about stimulating curiosity amongst our young people and cultivating interest in STEAM, I am pleased to support Solve for Tomorrow and excited to see what I’m sure will be a wide range of ambitious, innovative and inspiring ideas for tackling society’s biggest challenges," says Dr Wiles.

Solve for Tomorrow is proudly brought to New Zealand thanks to a new three-year partnership between Samsung and MOTAT, which also sees Samsung supporting MOTAT’s STEAM Cell programme, whereby MOTAT educators facilitate specialised STEAM experiences designed in collaboration with schools.

Solve for Tomorrow entries are open now until 31 August 2021. The inaugural New Zealand winners will be announced in September. To find out more, visit: www.samsung.com/nz/solvefortomorrow