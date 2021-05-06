Northland Regional Events Fund now open for applications - Northland Inc.

Thursday, 6 May, 2021 - 10:57

Northland Inc are pleased to announce the Northland Events Fund, a Regional Events Fund imitative in partnership with MBIE is now open for applications for events and event activity to benefit the region.

The fund will be focused on distributing event funding that drives visitation through investment in innovative and sustainable event activity. The activity must lead to a positive impact on the local economic landscape by offering new and exciting experiences within the region.

To bring more cohesion to existing event funds available in Northland, a collaborative panel has been convened consisting of representation from Whangarei District Council, Far North District Council, Kaipara District Council and Northland Inc. The panel will make recommendations and final decisions on the allocation of the fund, ensuring a Northland-wide spread of expertise.

As a panel member, Carina de Graaf, Venues and Events Manager offers her enthusiasm for the new approach; "Whangarei District Council is really excited to work with the other councils in our region to deliver an events fund that will stimulate the events industry. It’s been a difficult 14 months for the industry so it’s the perfect time to roll out a collaborative events fund that is for the sole benefit of our region."

The opportunities spread far and wide for the Northland events industry says Tania Burt, General Manager - Destination at Northland Inc.

"The distribution of the Northland Events Fund will be a collaborative effort to inject much needed funds into the right places within the Northland events industry while driving visitation to the region, boosting our economy and growing the capability and support for the events industry. We intend to continue to build lasting key partnerships throughout the region as the fund rolls out over the next four years" she said.

Applications open on Friday 7th May and close on Tuesday 8th June 2021. A workshop open to all prospective applicants will be held on Friday 21st May 2021 at The Orchard in Whangarei, with an option to join the workshop online.

Applicants are invited to find all relevant information online at https://www.northlandnz.com/northland-events-fund and contact Northland Inc for more information through events@northlandnz.com.