OCS Group to acquire new business that will 'scale up' offerings

Thursday, 6 May, 2021 - 15:29

A significant deal has been struck by OCS Group (NZ), one of the country’s largest facilities management services companies, to acquire a new business that will help ‘scale-up’ OCS’ offerings.

1M, the new addition to OCS’ portfolio, is a leading commercial and infrastructure air conditioning mechanical services company.

Gareth Marriott, OCS ANZ Managing Director, says OCS has been strategically expanding its facilities maintenance and management capability and acquiring 1M allows for a significant scale-up of its technical service capabilities.

"The expertise that 1M bring, particularly in providing comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning capability, will enable us to deliver a greater breadth and depth of services across our integrated facilities management delivery."

Marriott says 1M is also renowned for its expert team and specialist technical capabilities, servicing a strong customer base across a broad range of industry sectors.

"At our very core, we’re both privately-owned people businesses founded on family values who want the best for our teams, our supply partners, and of course, our customers. It’s these intrinsic values that will benefit our businesses and customers moving forward."

A New Zealand company based in Auckland, 1M was founded in 2001 by building specialists and engineers Peter Barnard and George Reed, and HVAC specialist Russell Weeks.

1M now employs a team of more than 120 expert and experienced designers, engineers, installers, and service workers.

"As a business, 1M wants to ensure our longevity as experts in our industry, and our commitment to our customers," Peter Barnard says.

"Therefore, it was a natural evolution to become part of the global OCS Group, continuing to innovate and lead the way in our industry."

OCS has been supporting businesses for more than a century and, since 1900, has seen five generations of family investment, experienced massive growth and development, and ensured their family values and ethos have remained intact.

The two companies look forward to combining expertise and delivering innovative facilities management services and solutions to their customers.