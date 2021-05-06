Spark’s new kids’ smart watch to keep families better connected near and far

Thursday, 6 May, 2021 - 17:50

Within New Zealand’s borders, many kids are leading fairly normal lives, taking part in school, enjoying weekend sports or other hobbies and are growing up fast. But border closures continue to physically separate them from overseas family and loved ones who may fear they’re missing out on some precious younger years.

Spacetalk Adventurer, the next generation of kids’ smart watch is designed to better connect family and loved ones near and far with the Kiwi kids in their lives - the new watch enables kids to chat with overseas family, features a camera for photos and videos, and launches today, exclusively available through Spark.

Equipped with the latest kids’ smart watch technology, the watch lets kids aged 5-12 enter the world of mobile technology without having open access to the internet - that means no social media, no video streaming websites, and no other apps.

But the new Spacetalk watch provides a safe platform for kids to take part in family group chats with emojis, photos, videos and voice chat. Their contacts are pre-selected, and adults can chat via the Spacetalk App using any compatible iOS or Android device that is connected through New Zealand or supported overseas network providers.

Spark customer, Myron Simpson said his daughter’s first generation Spacetalk watch has offered him and his wife great peace of mind while she goes for bike rides or walks to school. But said that with her granddad living part time in Mexico it would be great to have the ability for them to stay connected directly without access to a mobile phone.

"It would be fantastic for our girl to be able to keep in better contact with her granddad - she’s growing up so fast and I know he sometimes feels like he’s missing a lot. We’re looking forward to setting up her new Spacetalk Adventurer so she can send him videos and photos and share more of her life with him directly when he’s overseas," said Myron.

As well as its social functions, the watch offers parents some comfort while allowing their kids the freedom to follow their curiosity and enjoy the adventures of childhood.

The app lets parents and caregivers monitor their child’s whereabouts using GPS; view the weather at their location; and get notifications if their child enters or leaves a pre-defined safe zone - all whilst keeping them safer from potential online harm. Kids also have an SOS button they can press if they were to run into trouble.

Spark Product Director, Tessa Tierney said kids are growing up in a world where digital solutions are an intrinsic part of our daily lives, and this is only increasing.

"Naturally, mobile is something kids want to take part in, but it can be challenging monitoring how they’re using smartphones and other devices, and what they’re exposed to. The Spacetalk kids watch is a great first step for kids until parents are comfortable they have the wisdom to use the internet responsibly," said Tierney.

The Spacetalk Adventurer has many other features including reminders parents can set up for their kids for things like remembering to take their medicine, or bring a school newsletter home, a ‘school mode’ allowing the watch to be disabled for distraction free learning, as well as heart rate monitoring, step counting and movement sensors for kids to start learning about health and fitness.

Spacetalk CEO Mark Fortunatow said the launch of the new Spacetalk Adventurer and new Spacetalk app is a huge advancement for the kids connected wearables category.

"It builds on what we have learned from the phenomenal success of the existing Spacetalk Kids device. We’re excited to be working with Spark to make it available for Kiwi families to help them stay connected and children safe," said Mark.

Spacetalk Adventurer is available in a range of colours, exclusively from Spark retail stores or at spark.co.nz for $369 incl. GST which can be paid off over 24 months interest free when added to any Pay Monthly or Broadband account. Spark’s specially designed Pay Monthly Smart Plan provides all the NZ calling, data and text needed for $7.99 per month.

The Spacetalk app is available for the whole family to use on their own devices with one subscription at $6.99 per month, which is payable in addition to the Pay Monthly Smart Plan. More information at https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/mobile/kids-spacetalk/

Devices are powered by Spark’s extensive, nationwide 3G and 4G mobile coverage.