REINZ joins organisations opposing Govt’s changes to interest on rental property

Friday, 7 May, 2021 - 11:07

REINZ joins growing list of organisations opposing Government’s changes to interest deductions on rental property

As we pass the 6 week mark since the Government announced its housing package on 23 March, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) has today joined the growing list of organisations and individuals that are concerned about the impact changes around interest deductions will have on rental properties.

Inland Revenue, Treasury and officials from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development all advised the Government that removing interest deductions would have unintended consequences. Since then, economists, investors and members of the public have all agreed that the changes will either lead to rent rises or investors leaving the market all together.

Wendy Alexander, Acting Chief Executive at REINZ says: "Over the last five years investors have had to deal with a huge amount of legislative change; including photoelectric smoke alarms, insulation standards, ban on letting fees, Healthy Homes Standards, changes to insurance status around careless damage (insurance excess or 4 weeks rent), negative gearing, ring fencing and the changes to the Residential Tenancies Act.

"When you add in the interest deduction changes, which are actually a legitimate business expense, some investors are now saying this is the final straw for them. We are hearing from our members that a number of investors are now selling their rental properties and exiting the market, thereby reducing the overall pool of rentals. Others will no doubt look to increase rents in the future as they look to offset the costs," she continues.

"Our latest joint report with independent economist Tony Alexander showed that 63% of real estate agents saw fewer investors in the market during April and one regional property management branch has just shared with us the news that they had 40 investors sell up in April as their client had just had enough," continues Alexander.

"If this is replicated all over the country, it will place significant pressure on already high rental prices - especially for good properties or in places such as Wellington, where there is already a severe shortage of rentals to choose from," continues Alexander.

"We understand what the government is trying to achieve in terms of market stabilisation and creating a more even playing field for first time buyers, but the unintended consequences of this policy far outweigh the benefits. We sincerely hope the Government will re-consider its proposal in order to support renters at a time when we already have such a shortage of rentals," concludes Alexander.