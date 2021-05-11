'As apartment repairs grow into the millions', REINZ calls for greater disclosure

Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 - 11:06

With more and more stories emerging over the past few weeks about apartment repairs that are stretching into the tens of millions, and the recent documentary A Living Hell: Apartment Disasters airing on television, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) is calling for greater information disclosure requirements for apartment buyers.

Currently, prospective purchasers looking to buy an apartment or other unit titled property are not always given specific details in the Pre-Contract Disclosure Statement around:

Weathertightness issues, where there has been remediation without a claim through a Court or Tribunal

Whether the complex has earthquake prone issues

The long term maintenance plan

Proceedings pending against the body corporate

The body corporate’s operational rules

Copies of general body corporate minutes (which could indicate weathertightness issues or construction defects which may not have culminated in a legal claim yet).

Dee Crooks, Spokesperson at REINZ says: "Given New Zealand’s history with building ‘leaky buildings’, it is staggering that in 2021 potential purchasers of apartments are only able to find out if an apartment building has weathertightness issues if there is a current Court or Tribunal case.

"It’s not like in a ‘normal’ house where you can get a building inspector to look at the exterior walls of the house. An apartment could be 5, 10 or even 20 floors up making it not only physically impossible for potential purchasers to do this as part of their due diligence, but the cost would also be prohibitive," continues Crooks.

"While the government is in the throes of addressing some of the disclosure inadequacies via submissions on the Unit Titles Bill, the reality is that there is an urgent need for greater access to key information for prospective purchasers now.

"Prospective purchasers need to be able to buy apartments with confidence - particularly as apartments are seen as a ‘more affordable option’ for first home buyers. Additionally, Councils are being encouraged to build up and not out," continues Crooks.

"Lastly, if information disclosure was improved, this might also encourage the major trading banks to reassess their position on lending for apartments for first time buyers. Currently a number of the banks are refusing to lend to first time buyers for unit title properties, despite them being in a more ‘affordable’ price bracket," concludes Crooks.