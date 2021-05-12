Arvida Group partner with Liftango to 'personalise transport for members'

Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 - 10:14

Arvida Group selects transport technology provider Liftango as a strategic partner to deliver innovative On-Demand Transport services as part of their new services to people living in their own homes.

The bespoke transport solution will provide personalised and On-Demand Transport for Arvida Good Friends members under the brand name Good Friends Go. Members will include Arvida residents across eight villages in Christchurch as well as people who live independently in the community.

Members can access the service via a smartphone App or request a booking by phone. The service consists of a unique membership functionality developed by Liftango. This allows members of Arvida Good Friends to book individual rides on-demand and pay as they go, or access unlimited rides for a monthly subscription.

"We saw this opportunity to expand our demand-responsive transport offering as it aligned with the needs of key members of society that require better access to transport," says Trystan Eeles, COO and Co-Founder of Liftango.

Good Friends Go services eight Arvida facilities and is available now in Riccarton, Addington, Sydenham, Cashmere and Christchurch City.

"Adding Liftango’s On-Demand Transport solution provides our members with more choice in how they plan their days. Good Friends Go membership means independence to stay active and socially connected - and to easily access our new community Living Well Centre," says Rachel Hopkins, Head of Living Well Communities at Arvida Group.

Passengers can specify pick up and drop off locations and have full visibility of their vehicle location via the Good Friends Go smartphone App. For individuals who do not wish to use a smartphone, bookings can be made by speaking to a trained operator within a dedicated Call Centre.

For older Cantabrians, On-Demand Transport provides the security of knowing they can stay connected by accessing a reliable mode of transport with trained drivers when they need it.

To access the Good Friends Go On-Demand Transport service Good Friends members can visit https://www.goodfriendsgo.co.nz/. For more information, please call 0800 20 41 20.