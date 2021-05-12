Lower job security linked to lower life satisfaction - Stats NZ

Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 - 11:45

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today.

New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business in the next 12 months, rated their life satisfaction poorly, at 0-6 on a scale from 0 to 10. This compares with just 9.3 percent of those who felt there was almost no chance of losing their job or business.

"Overall life satisfaction tended to increase along with job security," wellbeing and housing statistics manager Dr Claire Bretherton said.

"One in 5 people with the highest level of job security rated their life satisfaction at the maximum of 10. They were almost twice as likely to do so as those who were the least secure in their employment."

Job security has been a concern for many people during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, most New Zealanders feel reasonably secure in their employment. In the March 2021 quarter, 43 percent of employed people felt there was almost no chance of losing their job or business in the next 12 months, and a further 38 percent felt there was only a low chance. Just 13 percent felt there was a medium chance and 4.2 percent that the chances were high or almost certain.

"With job losses having been less severe than feared at the start of the pandemic, people’s feelings of job security have improved over the past year," Dr Bretherton said.

Between the June 2020 and March 2021 quarters, those who felt there was at least a medium chance of losing their job or business in the next 12 months fell from 23 percent to 17 percent. On the other hand, those who felt there was a low or almost no chance increased from 73 percent to 81 percent.

"However, those who do feel insecure in their employment continue to fare worse than others across a range of wellbeing measures," Dr Bretherton said.

"This is particularly clear when we compare the group who feel the least secure in their jobs with those who feel the most secure."

When comparing those with the lowest level of security (an almost certain or high chance of losing their job or business) against those with the highest level of security (almost no chance of losing their job or business), the survey shows:

46 percent of those with low job security said they did not have enough money, or only just enough money to meet their everyday needs, compared with 20 percent of those with high job security

when asked how happy they were yesterday, 29 percent of those with low job security gave a low rating of 0-6 on a scale from 0 to 10, compared with 14 percent of those with high job security

24 percent of those with low job security rated their family wellbeing poorly, at 0-6 on a scale from 0 to 10, compared with 13 percent of those with high job security

18 percent of those with low job security rated their health as fair or poor, compared with 9.6 percent of those with high job security.

People with low levels of job security also tended to have lower levels of trust in other New Zealanders, and in institutions such as Parliament, the police, the health system, and the media.

About the data

This data was collected in a wellbeing supplement added to the household labour force survey (HLFS) from the June 2020 quarter to the March 2021 quarter. The supplement included a selection of questions from the general social survey, which was delayed until April 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This has allowed us to examine wellbeing outcomes by labour market variables collected in the HLFS, such as job security.

The figures on job security in this story differ slightly from those published in the HLFS tables attached to Labour market statistics: March 2021 quarter. This is because the wellbeing supplement was only answered by a subset of HLFS respondents. The supplement data was re-weighted to be representative of the total population aged 18 years or older.

