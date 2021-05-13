AA Preferred Dealer Network launches with 26 reputable dealers

Thursday, 13 May, 2021 - 10:21

AA Motoring has launched its AA Preferred Dealer Network with 26 high quality, licenced Motor Vehicle Traders on its books.

"The Network is a select group of dealers, which we have taken through a thorough review and selection process over the past few months," says AA Motoring Services General Manager Jonathan Sergel.

"The vehicles in their yards have not only been through a series of checks by the AA; they also offer a level of service which we back and trust."

The ‘AA seal of approval’ has so far been given to dealers in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Mt Maunganui, Napier, Wellington and Christchurch.

"We’re delighted to have signed up dealers in several major centres," Jonathan says. "This is just the beginning: we’re excited to keep growing our Network, so we can help motorists nationwide have extra confidence when choosing their next car. And it is great to have a range of dealers join the program selling a full range of New Zealand new and imported vehicles of all values"

The majority of the vehicles in an AA Preferred Dealer yard will have been through an AA Appraisal- plus all freshly imported vehicles will have had its Odometer Verified by an AA accredited partner and have completed Entry Compliance through an AA site.

"As a trusted and expert motoring voice, AA Members and motorists often ask us for dealer recommendations," Jonathan says.

"Now they simply need to go to aa.co.nz/preferred or call us on 0800 500 333 to get our personal recommendation for quality dealers in their area."

The Network is free to join and comes with several benefits, such as AA Motoring Preferred Dealer branding on dealers’ signage and digital channels, and promotion to AA Members and AA Smartfuel cardholders - a total of 2.8 million New Zealanders.

-A minimum of 80% of vehicles available through the dealership must be AA Appraised.

Dealers interested in knowing more about the AA Preferred Dealer Network including all benefits and criteria for joining, or to make an expression of interest, can email Serena Stanyon-Brown on SStanyon-Brown@aa.co.nz