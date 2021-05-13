Allianz Partners introduces 'selected cover for epidemic and pandemic diseases'

Thursday, 13 May, 2021 - 11:06

Following the official opening of the trans-Tasman travel bubble, Allianz Partners has today introduced selected epidemic and pandemic disease cover for its Corporate Premier policies.

Allianz Partners has expanded its roll-out of cover for epidemic and pandemic diseases, with this Corporate Premier offering now sitting alongside the leisure and business travel insurance cover announced in December 2020.

Allianz Partners CEO, Kevin Blyth says that many Kiwis are becoming more comfortable with the idea of travelling within the bubble, meaning businesses are once again considering trans-Tasman travel. "With the recent opening of the trans-Tasman bubble, we are seeing large volumes of people starting to re-engage with Australia. Although many businesses are currently more cautious in their approach, this signals the beginning of a return to normality for corporates when it comes to international travel.

"At Allianz Partners, we have responded to this ever-changing environment and are pleased to announce that our selected cover for epidemic and pandemic diseases, including Covid-19, now includes our Corporate Premier policy, providing greater support for corporate customers," says Blyth.

The cover complements specific rates for travel to Australia and the South Pacific, which gives Kiwi corporate clients the opportunity to ditch the video call and hop on a flight instead.

"Considering the lack of corporate travel over the last year, this new opportunity to travel is the perfect time to ensure your clients have cover in place for the time they start travelling again," says Blyth.

While there will still be a general exclusion for epidemics and pandemics, there will be provision to claim for cancellation if travellers contract an epidemic or pandemic disease such as Covid-19 after purchasing their policy and can no longer travel. Cover for medical claims directly related to an epidemic or pandemic disease such as Covid-19 will only apply after travellers commence their journey.

It is important to note that there is no cover for lockdowns, changes in government alert levels, quarantine or mandatory isolation applying to a population or part of a population. The policy will not respond in the even that any government calls for border closures. As with any travel insurance, disinclination to travel out of fear or change of mind is not covered.

Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply and these are stated in the Policy Wording. Customers considering the purchase of a travel insurance policy should read the Policy Wording to check what is and isn’t covered.

To learn more about the Allianz Partners Corporate Premier Travel Insurance policies, or for those brokers interested in distributing it, contact corporate@allianz-assistance.co.nz.