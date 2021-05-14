Irrigation supporting wider region as dry weather bites - EA Networks

Friday, 14 May, 2021 - 13:26

Farmers on Banks Peninsula are thankful that neighbouring regions can take on their stock and supply essential feed to them. Prolonged dry conditions, that have seen rainfall of only one third of typical averages, have stressed those areas that do not have access to reliable irrigation water.

Little Akaloa sheep and beef farmer, Andrew Craw, knows first-hand how tough conditions are right now. The area is experiencing one of the driest periods on record. "It’s really tough right now. We are having to de-stock and bring in supplementary feed for our remaining animals" said Mr Craw.

Just 100km away it’s a different story. Dry conditions are still biting, but access to irrigation water is mitigating the worst effects and helping to maintain farm productivity.

Ben Johnson, who farms in Westerfield, Ashburton, commented that he was surprised just how dry the subsoil had become. "Obviously it’s been really dry, but I was shocked just how bad it had got when we looked below the surface. We are fortunate that we could fire-up the irrigators again and maintain necessary yields. It’s a life saver really.", said Mr Johnson.

Electricity consumption through April confirms the situation. EA Networks delivered more energy last month than any other April across the last 20-years. "We delivered three times more energy to irrigators in April than we would expect," said Roger Sutton, Chief Executive of the local lines company. "We know Mid Canterbury benefits economically from great irrigation and electricity infrastructure, but learning that it’s also helping those outside the district is very satisfying," said Mr Sutton.

Back on his farm in Little Akaloa, Andrew Craw continues to wait for rain. "We rely on the skies opening up to water our land, we just work hard and make the best decisions we can".