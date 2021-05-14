2021 Toyota Camry 'focused on hybrid variants'

Friday, 14 May, 2021 - 14:53

Building on the popularity of their market leading hybrid technology, Toyota has made bold changes to its Camry line-up focusing on hybrid options for customers.

Launching this month, the 2021 Toyota Camry hybrid range will match its low carbon-emitting performance with new exterior and interior design changes to all three variants - the GX, SX and ZR.

Steve Prangnell, Toyota New Zealand’s General Manager of New Vehicle Sales and Product Planning, says the facelifted hybrid Camrys are well under the government fleet CO2 requirements.

"Globally Toyota is pushing the adoption of its mainstream hybrid electric models as a major CO2 reduction strategy in developed markets prior to the availability of battery electric vehicles (BEV)," says Mr Prangnell. "Toyota New Zealand is fully committed to supporting this locally as well. With only 4.2% of global automotive sales being EVs or PHEVs in 2020, hybrids are the mainstream option to reduce CO2 and Toyota offers a hybrid in almost every vehicle across our range."

"Mainstream hybrids like Corolla, Camry and RAV4 allow our customers to improve their fleet CO2 emissions by up to 30%," continues Mr Prangnell. "We are seeing many fleets, including government and rental fleet, adopt hybrid vehicles like the Camry, as a way to reduce their CO2 emissions without compromising vehicle performance and usability."

"The 2021 Camry is a versatile car, and it still has momentum as a frontrunner in the sedan segment, with 2,480 sales- of Camry since the launch of the new generation in 2018."

The 2021 Camry’s all-hybrid line-up is another step forward for Toyota New Zealand, in promoting its hybrid technology as the critical pathway towards a low-emitting, light vehicle fleet.

Discontinuing the V6 petrol variant of the Camry has come as a natural repercussion of this decision, as both consumer demand and industry foresight tip the scales in favour of hybrid models.

"We’ve shifted the emphasis to hybrid models within the Camry line-up to bring the benefits of fuel-efficient motoring to more New Zealand drivers," says Mr Prangnell.

"This decision has largely been made due to increased consumer interest in hybrid driving, as individuals realise that the environmental benefits don’t have to come at the cost of engine performance."

The 2021 Camry is undoubtedly a better option for consumers in terms of the environment and their wallets, with a class-leading 4.2-4.7 litres per 100km and 96-107 grams of CO2 per km. These environmental credentials do not come at the expense of vehicle performance with 160kW of total system output from the combined 2.5L petrol engine and electric motor.

The GX variants feature a new face with newly developed, twisted V-shaped spoke 17" alloy wheel design. The SX and ZR variants have a bolder, lower front bumper design, complete with a honeycomb-style grille. A number of new exterior features have been added to the SX, such as 19" black alloy wheels, sports tuned suspension, and a rear lip spoiler. Black accents in the headlights and taillights, power retract and heaters for the exterior mirrors have also been added to both SX and ZR Camry variants.

The ZR variant has gained several key new exterior features, including a panoramic roof with a sliding sunroof, and a shark fin antenna. The newly designed 18" alloy wheels come in a machined and dark grey metallic finish.

A sleek new shade of grey - aptly named Precious Metal - is also available in the 2021 Camry line-up.

The interior design of all 2021 Camry variants have been updated accordingly, with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ now available across the range. The SX has received the addition of paddle shifters, sport front seats with a choice of red or black leather accented seat material, chain link interior ornamentation, and two rear USB charge ports.

A floating 7" touchscreen display, like that found in the RAV4, is introduced for the GX, with the SX and ZR adopting larger 9" displays. The ZR also receives new black wood interior ornamentation, front seat heaters, a JBL premium audio system and three additional speakers including a 26.5cm rear subwoofer.

The 2021 Camry line-up will also build on the model’s existing reputation of reliability and safety. Toyota’s Safety Sense package, delivered in all 2021 Camry variants, is a series of safety systems designed to keep drivers and passengers protected in all types of traffic. New additions to the Toyota Safety Sense package include Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection, Emergency Steering Assist, Intersection Turn Assist, Lane Tracing Assist, Road Sign Assist and the Dynamic Radar Cruise Control system adds Curve Speed Reduction.

Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert have also been added to the SX model, with Panoramic View Monitor added to the ZR.

Due to the change from 17" to 19" alloy wheels for the SX, the combined fuel consumption increases slightly from 4.2 to 4.7 litres per 100km.

The Toyota Drive-away pricing includes all on road costs; WOF, registration, a full tank of fuel, the Toyota Care Service Advantage fixed price servicing package, floor mats, and the three years or 100,000 kms warranty.

The 2021 Camry line-up is priced at:

2.5 Hybrid GX Sedan E-CVT $42,490

2.5 Hybrid SX Sedan E-CVT $46,990

2.5 Hybrid ZR Sedan E-CVT $50,990