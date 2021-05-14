Astute Financial announces new appointment

Friday, 14 May, 2021 - 15:36

Astute Financial announces the appointment of Joe De Sousa as Business Development and Operations Manager, based in Auckland, New Zealand.

Mr. De Sousa brings to the table over 20 years’ experience in the financial services and personal banking industry.

He has worked for two of the big banks in New Zealand, with roles that included Regional Manager Acquisition for BNZ, Branch Manager at BNZ, and Mobile Mortgage Manager at Westpac. Most recently, Mr. De Sousa worked as a personal manager specialising in lending and training.

In this newly created role, Mr. De Sousa will be responsible for recruiting, mentoring and training new advisers joining Astute Financial.

"Joe’s depth of experience, knowledge and management capabilities will complement our growing team of advisers," said Sarah Johnstone, CEO of Astute Financial New Zealand.

"My goal is to make Astute one of the fastest growing businesses in New Zealand, by bringing on board existing Advisers who are currently feeling a little left in the cold and experienced banking professionals. Working with Astute, I can help to provide an environment in which advisers can build their own businesses with people they can trust," said Mr. De Sousa.

In his spare time, Mr. De Sousa enjoys fishing and carpentry.