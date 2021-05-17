Largest ever annual drop in net migration - Stats NZ

Monday, 17 May, 2021 - 11:45

Net migration saw the largest drop on an annual basis in the year ended March 2021, Stats NZ today.

Net migration was provisionally estimated at 6,600 in the year ended March 2021 compared with 91,900 in the year ended March 2020, a drop of 85,400. Net migration in the year ended March 2020 was the highest ever.

COVID-19-related border and travel restrictions have resulted in record annual falls in both migrant arrivals and migrant departures.

