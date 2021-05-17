Record annual fall in border crossings - Stats NZ

Monday, 17 May, 2021 - 11:46

Arrivals and departures across the New Zealand border saw record annual falls in the year ended March 2021, due to COVID-19 border and travel restrictions, Stats NZ said today.

There were 319,700 border crossings in the year ended March 2021, made up of 127,600 arrivals and 192,100 departures. In contrast, in the year ended March 2020 there were 13.6 million border crossings, made up of 6.8 million arrivals and 6.8 million departures.

Border crossings include all arrivals and departures, either for short-term trips or longer term, and by people living overseas or in New Zealand.

