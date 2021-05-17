CMC Markets supports Kiwi kids in need through partnership with Variety

Monday, 17 May, 2021 - 14:46

Leading online trading platform, CMC Markets New Zealand (CMC), is proud to celebrate its 15th anniversary as a supporter of Variety - the Children’s Charity, this year in a new capacity as a sponsor of Variety’s Individual Grants programme.

The Individual Grants programme supports Kiwi children and young people aged 0-18, by providing funding to meet their specific needs - such as medical or mobility equipment, bed and bedding, therapeutic care, digital learning devices, and extra-curricular opportunities.

The programme is founded on Variety’s belief that not all children need the same things at the same time - and is intended to give kids what they need for a happier, healthier childhood.

Chris Smith, General Manager of CMC Markets NZ, says it’s a privilege to be able to make a positive difference to the lives of Kiwi kids every year.

"We’re honoured to continue our long-standing relationship with Variety - the Children’s Charity by partnering with them for another year. Over the last 15 years, we’ve witnessed some outstanding achievements from inspirational young New Zealanders through the Gold Heart Scholar programme.

"Every child deserves the same opportunities to thrive, so this year, we’re delighted to continue our support - this time via the Individual Grants programme - to help more Kiwi kids with their basic needs and essentials so they can have happy and healthy childhoods," says Smith.

Variety CEO, Susan Glasgow, says support from CMC Markets has been instrumental in making the Individual Grants programme possible.

"Variety is extremely grateful for the unwavering support of CMC Markets over the last 15 years - helping to provide more than 100 scholarships to exceptionally talented young Kiwis who would have otherwise not been able to fulfill their dreams in sports, the arts or education.

"This year, the partnership will see CMC providing vital equipment and experiences to children with a varied range of basic and special needs, helping us make a positive difference to their young lives," adds Glasgow.