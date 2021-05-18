Campaign targeting hunters on how to prevent the spread of TB

Tuesday, 18 May, 2021 - 15:49

Ospri has launched a nationwide TB education campaign for hunters, providing them with the advice they need to keep themselves and their whÄnau safe while ensuring the disease is not spread unintentionally.

Hunters sometimes come across bovine tuberculosis (TB) infected animals during their hunting activity and may not know what to do when it comes to reporting or handling and disposing of these infected animals, says Simon Andrew, OSPRI General Manager, Disease Management.

"To ensure hunters do the right thing when they kill a wild animal, whether it be a deer or pig, we’re asking them to raise the alarm if they find something suspicious. What we’ve got to remember is that we’re dealing with a disease that humans can catch. It’s a form of TB which is detrimental to our health."

Mr Andrew says there are a few simple steps hunters can take to reduce the risk of bovine TB spreading:

- Diseased animals must be left where they’ve been killed, and hunters must report the animal to the landowner.

- Minimise disease spread - never move a carcass to the next hunting site.

- If you suspect disease, take a picture if you can and note the location before sending the information to info@ospri.co.nz.

If you suspect a carcass is infected, call OSPRI on 0800 482 463. We’ll investigate and make arrangements for the disposal of the carcass. For more information visit our website:

https://www.ospri.co.nz/wildlife-and-pests/hunters/

Hunter education video -

https://youtu.be/lkvKqQb9r7o