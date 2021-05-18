Lexus achieves 2 million cumulative global electrified sales

Tuesday, 18 May, 2021 - 17:32

Lexus announced today that the luxury brand has reached the milestone of 2 million global sales of electrified vehicles at the end of April 2021.

The cumulative global reduction in CO2 emission is approximately 19 million tons

Introduction of PHEV vehicles in 2021

Introduction of an all-electric BEV model in 2022

Locally, Lexus have sold 4,181- electrified vehicles since starting to sell hybrid-electric vehicles in 2006.

"Lexus continues to lead the luxury market in New Zealand in reducing CO2 emissions- as we have focused on expanding our hybrid-electric vehicle options," says Andrew Davis, Lexus New Zealand General Manager.

"Lexus has been a significant contributor in lowering New Zealand’s light fleet emissions, having reduced our average CO2 emissions from 230.5g/km to 149.1 grams since 2006."

"The hybrid ratio for our sales currently sits at almost 70%--, with a 172% increase of hybrid sales on 2017."

Since the launch of the RX400h in 2005, Lexus has been a pioneer of electrification in the luxury market, and the models have continued to evolve on the mission of balancing excellent driving performance with environmental sensitivity. Lexus has continued to expand its lineup of electrified vehicles to provide a wide range of options tailored to meet the needs of our customers and society. Based on a philosophy of "right time, right product, right place", Lexus hopes to further develop its electrified product portfolio to best respond to a varied range of energy sources and infrastructure environments encountered around the world.

As a result, Lexus now sells nine models of electrified vehicles, including HEVs and BEVs, in approximately 90 countries and regions around the world. In 2020, 33% of the Lexus models sold globally were of the electrified variety. Since 2005, Lexus electrified vehicles have contributed to a cumulative reduction in CO2 emissions of approximately 19 million tons. This reduction is equivalent to the combined CO2 output of approximately 300,000 passenger cars each year for the past 15 years. Lexus will continue to lead the steady growth of electrified vehicles and the reduction of CO2 emissions in line with our corporate mission of carbon neutrality and Sustainable Development Goals.

"Lexus has always pursued both performance and sustainability, and through the Lexus electrified vision, will continue to use technology to create a sustainable future while still embracing the enjoyment and pleasure that cars offer customers," says Mr Davis.

Under the "Lexus Electrified" vision announced in 2019, Lexus will evolve its electrification technology to realise enhanced vehicle performance characteristics and continue to provide customers with the fun and joy that the car brings. By 2025, Lexus will introduce 20 new or improved models, including more than 10 BEVs, PHEVs, and HEVs.

That year is also the target for the brand to offer electrified vehicle options across the entire Lexus product range. The future expectation is that the sales of electrified models will exceed that of the pure-petrol variety. In addition, by 2050, Lexus will achieve carbon neutrality throughout the entire vehicle lifecycle such as materials, parts, and vehicle manufacturing along with logistics, driving, and disposal/recycling.

To further accelerate the spread of electric vehicles, Lexus plans to introduce the first PHEV in a mass-market model in 2021, and a completely new model dedicated to BEVs in 2022. In addition, by utilising the electrification technologies such as motors, inverters, and batteries that Lexus has cultivated over the year in the field of HEVs, we will create new value and driving experience unique to Lexus electrified vehicles.

Future Lexus electrified models will feature DIRECT4 and steer-by-wire systems. DIRECT4, our four-wheel-drive torque distribution technology, combines highly-precise drive force control with responsive steer-by-wire systems that greatly enhance vehicle reflexes, resulting in a high level of dynamic performance and a driving experience that appeals to all five senses that is unmatched by conventional cars.

Lexus will continue to promote all possible initiatives for the realisation of a sustainable society, while at the same time pursuing both the fun and enjoyment of cars. Lexus will endeavour to develop vehicles tailored to diversifying customers’ needs.

Global: 2.02 million units

US: 540 thousand units

Europe: 480 thousand units

China: 387 thousand units

Japan: 401 thousand units

East Asia: 138 thousand units

Others: 74 thousand units

RX 518 thousand units

ES 384 thousand units

CT 372 thousand units

NX 285 thousand units

UX/UXEV 137 thousand units

IS/LS/RC/LC and others 324 thousand units

