Find a helpline tool expands to US

Thursday, 20 May, 2021 - 09:38

The American Association of Suicidology (AAS) is happy to announce a partnership with New Zealand charity, Live for Tomorrow, a technology-based nonprofit that launched its free Find A Helpline tool in New Zealand in September. The tool, available at findahelpline.com, is the world’s largest resource of mental health and crisis helplines, offering over 1,600 services in 66 countries that provide immediate emotional support over phone, text or web chat. Live for Tomorrow works directly with helplines to ensure their data remains accurate and reliable. From today, people seeking access to crisis support through AAS’s website will be bridged to Find A Helpline. This partnership is being announced in recognition of the first-ever Mental Health Action Day, an open-source movement of more than 1,000 brands, organizations and cultural leaders to drive culture from mental health awareness to mental health action.

"We’re very excited to partner with Live for Tomorrow on such a critical resource," said Colleen Creighton, AAS CEO. "Allowing our members and visitors to instantly and easily connect with the help they need will save lives. This tool and partnership are directly representative of our mission of suicide prevention."

AAS has a long history of leadership in helplines and the crisis line space, supporting and enhancing the infrastructure of crisis centers throughout the US by providing funding and project support, legislative advocacy, representation through an entire division in the association, and a Crisis Services chair position on its Board of Directors.

"This partnership is an example of the impact that can be achieved when organizations come together," says Elliot Taylor, Executive Director of Live for Tomorrow. "Every day, people across the United States use Find A Helpline to seek immediate emotional support. By partnering with the American Association of Suicidology, more people in crisis will be able to access help, when and where they need it."

This partnership could not be established at a better time, given the increasing rates of mental health concerns, especially in youth, in the US over the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. AAS and Live for Tomorrow are committed to increasing access to free, personalized, and confidential support for anyone who needs it.