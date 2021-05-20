Anthem expands team with three new hires

Thursday, 20 May, 2021 - 10:21

Communications and marketing agency Anthem has today announced the expansion of its team with three new hires.

Senior Account Director Camille Middleditch has returned to Anthem after working in an in-house role. Middleditch first joined Anthem upon returning home from the United Kingdom in 2019, where she worked at creative and corporate agencies in London.

Middleditch brings more than 12 years’ experience in corporate communications, including strategy, media relations, stakeholder engagement, investor relations and employee communications. Middleditch will strengthen Anthem’s corporate communications offering and provide strategic consultancy to clients across a range of sectors including transport, infrastructure, health and technology.

Jack Whelan has been appointed as an Account Manager, bringing agency experience across the technology, FMCG, sport and travel sectors. Whelan will bolster the agency’s digital and video offerings, with his skillset in video production, editing and website design.

Katy Groom joins the team as Account Executive, after a three-month internship at Anthem. Groom brings expertise in social media and media relations from her previous role at the MacDiarmid Institute.

Speaking of Anthem’s new team members, Managing Director Carolyn Kerr says it is incredibly exciting to welcome a mix of new, diverse talent to the agency.

"As we celebrate Anthem’s seventh year, we are extremely proud to see our independent agency continue to grow and attract some of the best professionals in their field. Camille, Jack and Katy each bring something different and special to our team and will build on our offering for our clients."