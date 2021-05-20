High interest in soil health sparks Marlborough Viticulture Field Day

Thursday, 20 May, 2021 - 14:37

A soil health field day hosted on June 2nd in Marlborough is providing a forum for grape producers and those involved in the viticulture industry to look at how to get back up to speed after a poor-yielding 2021 harvest.

Post-harvest commentary and assessments from the wine industry estimated that harvest volumes were down between 30-50% on the previous year. Late frosts combined with uneven weather patterns through spring and summer mean that the usual or ‘normal’ volumes weren’t there.

Because of this, growers are looking at how they can bring their yields back to standards through invigorating soil health.

Richard Deck of Wholesale Landscapes says "soil health and compost application isn’t about looking at what can be done for the up-coming season, it’s a long term practice so that the many Marlborough vineyards and wineries can sustainably grow the world class sauvignon into the future - Although the increase in interest this year has been sparked by the recent low-yields."

"It’s also gathering momentum from other aspects of the vineyard operations too. Glyphosate usage is being noted by wineries and grape takers and the benefits of compost application help reduce the reliance on weedkillers such as Glyphosate."

The main purpose and benefit vineyards apply organic compost is to lift performance in root and cane development and health through increasing organic matter (OM) in the soil. The OM content of soils is paramount to ensure the future and longevity of the block.

In addition to the increase in OM, vineyard stakeholders get moisture retention and weed suppression naturally occurring too which are both huge talking points in the industry with the global Glyphosate trends and local water restrictions now becoming a common occurrence.

The field day will involve learning about the results of a 3-year soil health trial and demonstrating the application of compost.

For more information on the soil heath field day hosted in Marlborough on 2nd June, please email contact Wholesale Landscapes on 0800 421 000 or email care@wholesalelandscapes.co.nz