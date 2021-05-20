FMA appoints Liam Mason as General Counsel

Thursday, 20 May, 2021 - 15:05

The Financial Markets Authority - Te Mana TÄtai Hokohoko (FMA) has appointed Liam Mason as General Counsel.

Rob Everett, FMA Chief Executive, said Mr Mason brings deep experience and institutional knowledge to this critical role, having worked at the FMA since its establishment in 2011.

"As General Counsel, Liam will advise the FMA executive and board, and lead the enforcement, policy and governance, corporate legal, and investigations teams. He is a key adviser on a broad range of matters relating to the FMA’s remit and he continues to be an invaluable part of our leadership team," Mr Everett said.

Mr Mason has extensive experience in securities and financial services law and corporate governance matters and is well-known and respected across the legal community, the FMA-regulated financial services sector and government departments and agencies. He has held various roles at the FMA, including Acting Chief Executive, Director of Regulation and Director of Governance, Policy and Strategy. He has previously held senior roles at the FMA’s predecessor, the Securities Commission.

John Botica has been appointed Acting Director of Regulation, in addition to his current role of Director of Market Engagement.

Mr Mason and Mr Botica are both members of the FMA’s Executive Committee.