NZ startup Wych Money generates global interest in first capital raise

Thursday, 20 May, 2021 - 15:38

Wych founder excited by level of interest as Wych kicks off first capital raise. Wych has been overwhelmed by the scale of the interest, with their first round attracting the attention of over 2500 investors in 2 weeks. Wych, who have partnered with KapVista to manage their campaign were surprised when the numbers started to roll in.

"We are excited by the interest, this is great for us and another indication that New Zealand is a hotbed for innovation." says Dermot Butterfield, CEO at Wych. The timing is important as Wych approaches their launch later this year. With the impact of the global pandemic still being felt, potential for interest rate changes and record-breaking house prices the pressure on personal finances has never been greater.

"Wych Money is ‘Google Maps’ for your financial life, you set the destination and Wych plots the course. Wych shows you the places to find savings and helps reroute when the inevitable detours arise." Would you like to join Wych on it's journey? Wych is accepting signup for early access and continuing with it's investor campaign. About Wych

Wych Money is like GPS for your financial life, you set the destination and Wych plots the course. Wych shows you the places where you can find savings and helps reroute when the inevitable detours arise. Using an AI and Data platform, Wych helps users to find alternatives to existing expenses. By identifying savings on the expensive unavoidable costs in life Wych frees up money to help users achieve their goals. Wych Money tailors the options to the users' needs (best deal, local supplier, cheapest option etc). Then simplifies the offers to make them easy to understand. Wych Money also provides trends, budgeting analysis, spending recommendations, marketplace, and automating financial transactions, such as payments and saving processes.