Heritage apartments in unique architectural style block placed on the market for sale

Thursday, 20 May, 2021 - 16:31

Two residential apartments in what is believed to be the only art deco period block of its type in New Zealand - and rare on the global stage too - have been placed on the market for sale.

The two apartments are located in a building known as Ranui on Napier’s Marine Parade - a route which straddles the city’s central business district and its beach foreshore.

Napier City Council’s heritage files for the city’s buildings classify Ranui as: "Napier’s only example of the ‘Streamline Moderne’ phase of Art Deco Style." Recognising their unique importance to the city’s art deco cultural history, the Ranui apartment building received a modest art deco improvement grant from the council in 1994.

The streamline moderne design look is an international style of art deco architecture which emerged in the 1930s after gaining prominence at a major 1925 art and design show in Paris and further promoted during the Chicago World Fair in 1933. Napier’s Ranui apartments were constructed in 1938.

The streamline moderne look displayed at the Ranui apartment block was inspired by aerodynamic design - such as emphasised curving forms, long horizontal lines, and sometimes nautical elements. In industrial design, the streamline modern design look was used in railroad locomotives, telephones, toasters, buses to give the impression of sleekness and modernity.

The rarity of Napier’s Ranui apartment block is emphasised by the fact most streamline moderne buildings were related to transportation and passenger movement - such as bus and train stations, airport terminals, roadside cafes, and port buildings. Similar looking residences - with their asymmetrical structure and flat roofs - are found in Los Angeles and San Francisco’s Sunset District.

The two Ranui apartments at 541 Marine Parade in Napier are now being marketed for sale either combined or individually at auction on June 18 through New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Napier. Sales Associate Vaughan Wilson said that while other art deco apartments above retail premises in central Napier had come onto the market over the decades, Ranui was the only purpose-built apartment art deco block of its type in the area still being used as residential accommodation.

"In fact, Ranui’s uniqueness is further enhanced as it is possibly the only purpose-built streamline moderne block of flats in New Zealand," Mr Wilson said.

With a concrete exterior and extensive native rimu and matai interior, the pair of two-bedroom Ranui apartments remain true to their original design format - with separate living areas, period open-fires, leadlight windows, high-stud ceilings, and combined kitchen/dining spaces. One is on the ground floor of Ranui, and the other is on the upper level with a balcony deck area offering extensive views along Marine Parade and the Hawke’s Bay coastline.

There are five apartments in total in the Ranui block. Historical records show Ranui’s architect and designer were A Garnett and William Green. In addition to the Napier Council heritage building grant, Ranui’s individually-owned apartments have been regularly modernised over their lifetime - while still paying credence to their historical significance.

Mr Wilson said that because of their uniqueness and proximity to the heart of Napier - and with magnificent sea views immediately across Marine Parade - the two Ranui apartments would appeal to both owner/occupiers and investors.

"As the only streamline moderne apartment block of its type in Napier, and potentially New Zealand, apartments with views and location like this, outside of Ranui, are nigh on impossible to find," he said.

"They could be picked up by a young couple with a penchant for the art deco period of minimal ornamentation combined with low maintenance modern CBD apartment living. Or they could just as easily be bought to be operated as short-term accommodation - being marketed on their art deco heritage classification.

"The heritage design of the Ranui apartments dovetails seamlessly into Napier’s regional tourism promotion and marketing - positioning it as one of the world’s foremost art deco cities.

"Indicatively, letting a property of this calibre - with a high standard of fit out in an authentic streamline moderne art deco building - could expect to achieve premium AirBnB rates."

Both Ranui apartments for sale have their own carports and lock-up storage space at the rear of the property, accessed by driving through the block.