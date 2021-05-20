Women in Governance awards 2021 - finalists announced!

Thursday, 20 May, 2021 - 16:54

Women on Boards NZ and Governance NZ have announced the finalists for this year’s Women in Governance Awards.

This year, seventeen women leaders have been recognised in five governance categories, with a sixth category honouring organisations making a significant contribution to the progression of women to governance leadership roles across New Zealand.

The winners will be announced at a special Awards Gala Dinner to be held at the Hilton, Auckland on 10 June 2021.

Women on Boards Chair, Julie Hardaker, said the Awards were a celebration of outstanding women directors and leaders from a range of sectors, acknowledging that nominations had been received from a wide range of cultural backgrounds.

Hardaker said, ‘Gender diverse boards perform better and while there is still a long way to go to achieve gender equality at the board table, an evening to celebrate achievements and role models for the next generation of board-ready women makes for a fabulous evening.’

AWARD FINALISTS 2021

GENDER DIVERSE ORGANISATION OF THE YEAR - sponsored by Cybercraft

BNZ

NZTE

Ruralco

Shama

Thankyou Payroll

NOT-FOR-PROFIT GOVERNANCE LEADER - sponsored by Office of Ethnic Communities

Jo Cribb

Sally Morrison

Salome Nduta

Lindy Nelson

Maddy Surie

MÄORI GOVERNANCE LEADER - sponsored by Ministry for Women

Dr Nicola Ngawati

Rachel Petero

Liana Poutu

Sharon Shea

Evelyn Taumaunu

PACIFIC GOVERNANCE LEADER - sponsored by Ministry for Pacific Peoples

Meleane Burgess

Caren Rangi ONZM

Sina Cotter-Tait

EMERGING GOVERNANCE LEADER - sponsored by Sport New Zealand

Meleane Burgess

Sina Cotter-Tait

Nurain Janah

Nuwanthie Samarakone

Nora Swann

INSPIRING GOVERNANCE LEADER - sponsored by The University of Waikato Elle Archer

Jessie Chan

The Women in Governance Awards are an initiative of Women on Boards New Zealand and Governance New Zealand. The Awards programme recognises and celebrates innovation, excellence, creativity and commitment to diversity by both organisations and individuals.

Women on Boards New Zealand promotes and advocates for greater gender diversity at board and executive level in New Zealand and supporting women to achieve their governance goals, in the belief that the boards of companies across all sectors benefit from the diversity that a gender-balanced board brings.

Governance New Zealand is New Zealand's leading independent professional body with a sole focus on the practice of governance and is dedicated to providing leadership in the areas of governance, compliance and risk management.

Governance New Zealand wholeheartedly supports Women on Board’s vision of "gender equality in governance" and their mission to "inspire, educate, connect and support all women in their governance journey".