Women in Governance awards 2021 - finalists announced!

|
[ login or create an account ]
Women on Boards NZ and Governance NZ have announced the finalists for this year’s Women in Governance Awards.
This year, seventeen women leaders have been recognised in five governance categories, with a sixth category honouring organisations making a significant contribution to the progression of women to governance leadership roles across New Zealand.
The winners will be announced at a special Awards Gala Dinner to be held at the Hilton, Auckland on 10 June 2021.
Women on Boards Chair, Julie Hardaker, said the Awards were a celebration of outstanding women directors and leaders from a range of sectors, acknowledging that nominations had been received from a wide range of cultural backgrounds.
Hardaker said, ‘Gender diverse boards perform better and while there is still a long way to go to achieve gender equality at the board table, an evening to celebrate achievements and role models for the next generation of board-ready women makes for a fabulous evening.’
AWARD FINALISTS 2021
GENDER DIVERSE ORGANISATION OF THE YEAR - sponsored by Cybercraft
BNZ
NZTE
Ruralco
Shama
Thankyou Payroll
NOT-FOR-PROFIT GOVERNANCE LEADER - sponsored by Office of Ethnic Communities
Jo Cribb
Sally Morrison
Salome Nduta
Lindy Nelson
Maddy Surie
MÄORI GOVERNANCE LEADER - sponsored by Ministry for Women
Dr Nicola Ngawati
Rachel Petero
Liana Poutu
Sharon Shea
Evelyn Taumaunu
PACIFIC GOVERNANCE LEADER - sponsored by Ministry for Pacific Peoples
Meleane Burgess
Caren Rangi ONZM
Sina Cotter-Tait
EMERGING GOVERNANCE LEADER - sponsored by Sport New Zealand
Meleane Burgess
Sina Cotter-Tait
Nurain Janah
Nuwanthie Samarakone
Nora Swann
INSPIRING GOVERNANCE LEADER - sponsored by The University of Waikato Elle Archer
Jessie Chan
The Women in Governance Awards are an initiative of Women on Boards New Zealand and Governance New Zealand. The Awards programme recognises and celebrates innovation, excellence, creativity and commitment to diversity by both organisations and individuals.
Women on Boards New Zealand promotes and advocates for greater gender diversity at board and executive level in New Zealand and supporting women to achieve their governance goals, in the belief that the boards of companies across all sectors benefit from the diversity that a gender-balanced board brings.
Governance New Zealand is New Zealand's leading independent professional body with a sole focus on the practice of governance and is dedicated to providing leadership in the areas of governance, compliance and risk management.
Governance New Zealand wholeheartedly supports Women on Board’s vision of "gender equality in governance" and their mission to "inspire, educate, connect and support all women in their governance journey".
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice