Has housing peaked? - Deloitte

Thursday, 20 May, 2021 - 17:14

"Budget 2021 would suggest house prices have peaked," says Deloitte Chief Executive Thomas Pippos.

The Budget, along with Treasury, estimates that annual house price increases will peak at

17% in June 2021, before dropping over the forecast period to 0.9% in June 2022, as a

result of the Government’s interventions and macroeconomic tools. Of note, it’s not

estimated that house prices will fall, as last seen during the Global Financial Crisis.

"Time will tell as the markets haven’t followed traditional thinking to date, in part because

of a fall in interest rates and comparable yields, but it’s inevitable that gravity will halt

pricing as some stage.

"What’s also inevitable, is that baring the asset bubble popping, future investment gains will

be anticipated to be lower over this next period than they have been in the past, given

gains already baked into asset values," said Mr Pippos.