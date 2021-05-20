Little Biddy Gin awarded Platinum and Consumers' Choice at the International SIP Awards

Thursday, 20 May, 2021 - 18:36

Reefton Distilling Co. continues to add to an already impressive lineup of awards for their range of premium small batch distilled spirits.

Having attained 21 awards over 2019 and 2020, this West Coast distillery has just achieved a further five awards, including the prestigious Consumers’ Choice Award at the 2021 SIP Awards. Catering to the opinions and palates of the discerning public, the SIP Awards is the only internationally recognised consumer judging spirits competition.

The Consumers' Choice Award provides the highest recognition, reserved for the best and celebrates brands that received a medal at the SIP Awards for two or more consecutive years.

Little Biddy Gin - Gold Label achieved Platinum in the 2021 competition following on from Reefton Distilling Co.’s Gold medal win for their Little Biddy Gin - Classic in 2020.

Reefton Distilling Co. Founder and Chief Executive Patsy Bass commented, "This is another huge vote of confidence in our products, and we are extremely pleased to know that we continue to stand with the best on the world stage. To have this recognition from a blind tasting by consumer judges for two consecutive years is significant and our team are thrilled with the result."

Reefton Distilling Co. also achieved a further four awards in the 2021 SIP Awards with the Reefton Distilling Co. Blueberry Liqueur achieving Gold, and their Wild Rain Vodka and Little Biddy Gin - Pink each achieving Silver.

The SIP Awards

The SIP Awards allow brands from around the globe, both large and small, to gain valuable insight on their products and compete in an unbiased competition. Founded in 2009, the goal was to bring people who regularly consume the product together, to decide which brands deserve recognition.

Due to Covid-19, this was the second year that the SIP Awards were conducted as an in-home experience. Each judge received their SIP Awards Tasting Kit directly, allowing them to conduct the blind tasting in the comfort and safety of their own home.

With a record breaking 1,183 submissions, the 2021 evaluation was the most competitive to date.