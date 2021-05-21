Neuron rolls out 1st ever 3rd party insurance for rental e-scooters in NZ

Friday, 21 May, 2021 - 06:00

Neuron Mobility will launch Australia’s and New Zealand’s first-ever third party rider liability insurance for rental e-scooters from 21 May 2021 (to coincide with UN Road Safety Week 17-23 May)

Third party rider liability insurance will complement Neuron’s existing AU$20 million public liability insurance, and also riders’ personal accident insurance, making it the first and only e-scooter operator to offer a full suite of insurance cover in Australia and New Zealand

Neuron’s e-scooters are packed with safety features including: geofencing control, integrated helmets, a 111 emergency button, voice guidance, topple detection and "Follow my Ride" functions

21 May 2021 - Neuron Mobility, Australia and New Zealand’s leading e-scooter operator, will be launching third party rider liability insurance for e-scooters from 21 May 2021. The announcement marks the first time in Australia and New Zealand that riders of rental e-scooters will be covered for liability to third parties during their journeys.

This extended cover will complement Neuron’s existing AUD $20 million public liability insurance, along with the company’s personal accident insurance, giving riders added peace of mind in case of an incident during their ride. The provision of third party rider liability insurance goes well beyond what is required by law and further demonstrates Neuron’s commitment to operating in the safest, most responsible way.

Zachary Wang, CEO of Neuron Mobility, said: "We are delighted to launch the industry’s first third party insurance cover for rental e-scooters in Australia and New Zealand. We have a long history of industry leadership, particularly when it comes to safety, so it’s great to keep ahead of the game by protecting both our riders and the public with this insurance."

He continued: "Although there are very few e-scooter incidents involving third parties, we want to give our riders, and the community as a whole, added peace of mind and security. We are the only rental e-scooter company to offer a full suite of rider liability cover in Australia and New Zealand."

He concluded: "Safety is our top priority, it dictates our e-scooter design and also the way we operate. Our e-scooters are packed with cutting-edge safety features and we know from our existing operations around Australia and New Zealand that riders really appreciate this. We have partnered with the Australian Road Safety Foundation and Brake and they continue to provide valuable input into how we approach safety."

Caroline Perry, Director, Brake, said: "It is fantastic to see third party insurance cover being introduced for Neuron’s riders. Whilst the number of e-scooter incidents involving third parties is relatively small, we know that being fully covered is a concern for many riders, as well as the wider public."

"We hope this development will not only help the community to feel reassured that e-scooters on the streets are covered by insurance, but also set a higher standard for operators, and will contribute to driving the e-scooter industry forward."

Neuron’s introduction of third party cover represents an important step forward for the e-scooter industry in Australia and New Zealand, bringing the level of protection associated with Neuron’s service similar to more traditional transport modes.

This announcement is the latest in a range of safety initiatives for Road Safety Week (17-23 May). The insurance coincides with the launch of a city specific in-app rider safety quiz, that promotes responsible riding and rewards users with a $5 credit towards their next trip. It is also supported by a range of in-person ScootSafe activations in every city that involves ‘Safety Ambassadors’ engaging one-to-one with riders and the general public to educate and highlight the rules and top safety guidelines for riding an e-scooter.

Neuron’s next-generation N3 e-scooters have been purpose-built to a commercial grade, specifically for renting and rider safety. They have visibly larger, 11.5" wheels and wider footplates than other e-scooters, and deliver the highest levels of safety, stability and rider experience, to give users an extra level of confidence.

The e-scooters feature an app-controlled Helmet Lock, which secures a safety helmet to the e-scooter, electronically releasing it to use at the start of the booking. Riders will benefit from voice guidance to educate them on how to travel safely; a Follow My Ride feature which allows riders to share their trip with friends and family in real time for added safety; and a 111 emergency button which can tell if someone has had a fall, then help them call the emergency services. A topple detection feature will alert Neuron’s operations team if an e-scooter has been left on its side so it can be repositioned. Geofencing technology will control where e-scooters are ridden and parked, and how fast they can travel in certain areas.