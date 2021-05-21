Jasper acquires A-grade industrial facility in a 'high-performing location'

|
Jasper, the technology-led fund manager, has completed its latest acquisition of a high-quality industrial facility in South Auckland. The purchase is the second asset that will seed a new industrial fund targeting logistics and industrial investments across the wider Auckland region.
Located in Wiri, a high-performing industrial precinct, the asset provides clear span, high stud warehouse space with a single level of office and breezeway canopy. The site has high profile frontage to Roscommon Road and full drive-through access from Ha Crescent.
Mark Campbell, Chief Investment Officer at Jasper, commented: "Wiri has become one of the preeminent logistics hubs in Auckland due to the excellent motorway connectivity, proximity to core infrastructure and a high level of institutional development activity. Core logistics assets like this don’t trade often, and we are very pleased to be adding it to our growing portfolio".
