Start-up seeking to 'change the game' in men's skincare while cleaning up our oceans

Friday, 21 May, 2021 - 14:01

Early last year, Alvin Mafuta was unhappy with his skin’s appearance before heading out to a party. He used his wife’s skincare product and found it to be far superior to any men’s skincare product he’d ever tried. "And that’s where it all began", he says with a smile.

A few months later, he founded Henry’s Skincare with his wife, Marigona Mafuta. They aimed to become the number one natural skincare brand in the world for style conscious men, sustainably.

Fast forward one year, and the Auckland-based start-up has developed its first all-natural, cruelty-free product for manufacture.

"Addressing environmental issues in a meaningful way as we grow is very important to us", says Ms Mafuta.

Henry’s Skincare will use Ocean Waste Plastic for the packaging of all their products, an organisation which tracks, documents, and collects plastic from oceans and rivers.

"We want customers to know that every time they purchase one of our products, they’re helping clean up our oceans".

The company is currently running an equity crowdfunding campaign on PledgeMe to manufacture its first 5000 units and is seeking investors who identify with their vision.

"As a completely New Zealand-run company, from manufacture, to ingredients sourcing, to partners, we’re excited to welcome members of the New Zealand public on board as investors", says Mr Mafuta.

Henry’s Skincare is offering up to 85,000 shares at NZ$1 per share, which represents 12.4% of the company. The equity crowdfunding campaign launched publicly on 14 May at 9:30 am NZDT and has raised $25,000 toward a $30,000 minimum target so far. The offer closes on June 9 at 4:00pm NZDT.

You can find the campaign and information memorandum here: https://www.pledgeme.co.nz/investments/421-henrys-skincare-limited