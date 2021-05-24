Retail spending rises in first quarter of 2021 - Stats NZ

Monday, 24 May, 2021 - 11:45

Higher retail spending on electronic items and outdoor recreational goods this summer helped boost overall spending in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

After adjusting for price and seasonal affects, the total retail sales volume rose 2.5 percent in the March 2021 quarter following a 2.6 percent fall in the December 2020 quarter.

Electrical and electronic goods had the largest increase, up 8.4 percent followed by recreational goods, up 16 percent in the March 2021 quarter. Both industries had falls in the December 2020 quarter, down 0.3 percent and 14 percent respectively.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

Retail spending rises in first quarter of 2021

Retail trade survey: March 2021 quarter

CSV files for download