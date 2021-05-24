Sleepyhead's billion dollar Ohinewai development gets green light

Monday, 24 May, 2021 - 13:05

Independent commissioners have given the green light for the company behind well-known Kiwi brand Sleepyhead to develop a $1 billion manufacturing and housing community on its 178-hectare rural site in Ohinewai, north Waikato.

The proposed development by Comfort Group, and its property arm Ambury Properties Ltd, will include industrial, commercial, and residential zones. It intends on developing a master planned mixed-use community over the next 10 years with 1100 homes for up to 3,000 residents, and a new factory creating up to 2600 new jobs.

The decision on the company’s rezoning submission on the Proposed Waikato District Plan has been under deliberation since hearings in September last year, when submitters presented their case to independent commissioners Dr Phil Mitchell, Paul Cooney, Dynes Fulton and Weo Maag.

The decision is open to appeal for 30 working days.