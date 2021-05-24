' A bold new look and a bright new chapter' for Counties Power

Monday, 24 May, 2021 - 15:03

Counties Power today announced their brand refresh and a bold repositioning strategy as it reimagines and positions itself for the future of energy.

"As one of New Zealand’s most progressive energy companies, we’re already trusted by thousands of Kiwis to power busy lives and successful businesses, through to new tech innovations and life-changing ideas. Today, with more sustainable technologies and a customer base that’s looking for even greater value for money, we're proactively responding to the needs and wants of our customers," said Chief Executive, Judy Nicholl.

"Over the past few months, we’ve been diving deep into customer journeys, usage and views on the future of energy alongside our own research into the changing state of the energy market. And it’s been an incredibly rewarding and enlightening experience. We believe energy can change lives for the better - for the planet, our customers and our communities. Now we’re putting that into action and quite literally reimagining energy."

The new strategy also means a name change from Counties Power to Counties Energy - to encapsulate the future-focused vision of the business.

Counties Energy has a new visual identity and a much more user-friendly customer voice. This also includes a re-energised logo, which is being updated to meet the expectations of existing customers and the next generation of energy users.

"While moving forward, it’s important to us to recognise our proud 95-year history, and those locals who have built the network and served our community by keeping the power flowing. Our new look still retains that link to the infinity symbol but symbolises our move to a smarter energy future. We’re excited about the next steps and our new brand embodies this. Watch this space over the coming weeks as we unveil our new look," Ms Nicholl says.

The company will roll out its brand refresh progressively over the next few months, and this will include other elements across their brand portfolio from the website to social media and vehicle livery.

Counties Power is currently developing a number of innovations, including an electric vehicle second-life battery system, electric vehicle charging projects and has launched electric vehicle charging platform OpenLoop with their subsidiary company ECL Group.