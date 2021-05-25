Beef + Lamb New Zealand Genetics appoints 'renowned' livestock scientist

Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 - 11:56

Well-known livestock scientist Dr Jason Archer has been appointed to the role of Genetics Specialist - Livestock with Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) Genetics.

B+LNZ Genetics General Manager Dan Brier says he is thrilled that Jason is joining the team, bringing with him a wealth of knowledge and experience in animal genetics and breeding.

Prior to joining B+LNZ Genetics, Jason, who has an Agricultural Science degree and a PhD in animal breeding and genetics, worked as a consultant with AbacusBio. He had previously worked with AgResearch for 12 years.

While specialising in genetics, Jason has worked with broader farm systems and thinks strategically to solve problems and ensure solutions are applicable on-farm.

"Jason is very highly regarded in the sector and is well known to many farmers with a strong background in beef cattle (and deer) breeding and management. He has had over 25 years’ experience working in Australia and New Zealand, as well as with international beef breed associations in USA and Canada," says Mr Brier.

Jason’s role at B+LNZ Genetics will involve providing direction to both sheep and beef programmes, providing a key link between the science, data strategy and practical application of genetics across the industry.

"Jason will work across NZ (including with the dairy industry) and internationally to ensure our farmers get the best bang for their buck. More importantly, Jason will ensure that the needs of our breeders and commercial farmers are met, and they have the tools they need to continue to produce some the world’s best naturally-raised red meat now and into the future."

Dr Archer sees his role as thinking strategically to determine the industry’s future requirements and shaping what needs to be done to meet those.

"I’m very much looking forward to talking to industry and farmers, seeing the big picture and helping to shape and deliver our programmes to provide as much value to our industry as possible."

Jason will be based out of B+LNZ Genetics’ Dunedin office.