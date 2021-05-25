Kiwis know more about consumer guarantees than consumer finance laws - survey

Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 - 15:56

The results of the 2020 New Zealand Consumer Survey are positive. The Survey shows more New Zealanders now know their rights when it comes to warranties, advertising, and guarantees. On the flip side, although the survey results show New Zealanders knowledge on consumer finance law has also increased, the progress is not at the same levels as in consumer rights.

NgÄ TÄngata general manager Natalie Vincent says there are genuine risks that come with taking on consumer finance.

"Consumers need to know their rights and options before signing up for finance," Vincent says.

"Knowing what will happen when you can’t make a payment is just as important as knowing what happens when your fridge breaks down", she adds.

Understanding the fine print

Vincent implores New Zealanders to read the fine print when signing up for consumer finance. Even so-called "hire-purchase" deals are in fact, a finance service. "When you get something on ‘hire purchase’, you’re not actually hiring the goods," Vincent says.

"You’ve entered into a contract to borrow the money needed to pay for the goods you’re buying."

Consumer goods lose their value fast. Finance companies don’t want to repossess goods that aren’t worth the loan they were bought with. Their preferred option is to sell the loan to a collection agent. Collection agents often add fees to the balance, meaning people pay far more than they signed up for once the costs of administration and late payments are added on.

In most cases, consumers will not even have the option of dealing with the finance company because the debt has been written off. The debtor’s name is also registered as having defaulted, or ‘bad credit’.

"Bad credit means a person will struggle to qualify for fair finance, or even to access a power connection" Vincent says.

"That makes them a prime target for the loan sharks who charge ridiculously high interest rates."

GM Vincent says knowing your financial rights is essential, especially when money is tight and incomes are unstable.

Knowledge is power

Working with a financial mentor can help someone secure safe credit before they start shopping. In some cases, they can help people restore their bad credit. "We work with financial mentors all across Aotearoa," Vincent says.

"Financial mentors have been helping New Zealanders access our interest free, fee free loans for almost 11 years."

NgÄ TÄngata Microfinance is one of the community-based options available for people who need financial assistance. "Safe loans are a human right" says Vincent. "Everyone should be able to borrow money without being trapped in an endless debt cycle." STATEMENT