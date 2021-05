91% Kiwis think it's safe to travel within NZ, only 19% plan to take a holiday - Tripomi

Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 - 13:11

Travel search and comparison start up Tripomi conducted a survey in which New Zealanders were asked about their current travel outlook. 82% of survey respondents stated they would prefer to travel within New Zealand instead of abroad this year.

And while 91% of respondents believe it is currently safe to travel within New Zealand only 19% plan to take a holiday. As for visitors, 87% believe foreigners need to be vaccinated in order to visit New Zealand.

In terms of the destinations within New Zealand respondents plan to visit this year, Auckland ranked highest with 29%, followed by Queenstown (24%), Christchurch (21%) and Wellington (14%).

"The biggest surprise from our survey is that New Zealanders of all ages are interested in visiting cities while popular outdoor destinations such as Milford Sound received little interest," said James Watson, one of Tripomi's co-founders.

"We're seeing an increase in searches for hotels in cities like Auckland which is good since many premium hotels are currently offering excellent deals," said James.

When asked about the travel bubble with Australia, 62% of survey respondents (vs 38%) believe it is currently safe to travel to Australia, yet only 40% would visit.