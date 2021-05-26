SIDE makes history in Ashburton - DairyNZ

Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 - 15:03

For the first time in its 23-year history the two-day South Island Dairy Event (SIDE), run by farmers for farmers, is being held on June 22-23 in Ashburton.

Dairy farmers are being encouraged to attend this year’s SIDE event, at Ashburton’s Events Centre, to take advantage of a range of practical workshops offering solutions they can apply on-farm.

SIDE chairman Andrew Slater says it aims to support farming businesses to navigate their changing environment, something highlighted by the event’s theme ‘Evolve’.

"The sector has come a long way and our farmers have a lot to be proud of. But the level of change we are facing now is unprecedented, so we need to focus on the future and keeping up with the changing climate," says Mr Slater.

"Gone are the days of sitting behind your farm gate and continuing to do what you have always done. So much is changing, so we’re all having to evolve, or we risk being left behind.

"This year’s SIDE will give farmers the opportunity to see and hear leading research, technologies and farming systems, to build a successful future and drive sector progression," says Mr Slater.

"We are lucky to have inspirational keynote speakers for the event, including psychiatrist and author Dr Ceri Evans, along with entrepreneur and inventor Logan Williams."

Dr Ceri Evans will discuss how to be high performing under pressure, drawing from his work with sports teams including the All Blacks and the use of his red/blue mind model. Logan Williams will be sharing his journey to becoming an internationally acclaimed serial inventor, entrepreneur and scientist, while providing insights around upcoming science and technology.

A range of practical, innovative farmer-focused workshops will offer farmers take-home skills around a variety of topics include cost control, getting calves off to a great start and preparing for a successful winter.

The event also features BrightSIDE, which farm assistants and 2IC’s are encouraged to attend. It includes workshops to boost career progression and provides the opportunity to network with hundreds of dairy leaders who attend the SIDE conference.

Farmers are encouraged to register now for the event. For more information and to register, go to side.org.nz.

