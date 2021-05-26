Galaxy XCover 5, durable and advanced smartphone built for tough environments

Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 - 16:45

Meeting the needs of an increasingly mobile workforce, the new Galaxy XCover 5 is fit for field and factory work, with complete protection against dust and water

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. revealed the new Galaxy XCover 5, a rugged yet sophisticated device designed to handle demanding jobs while meeting the needs of an increasingly mobile workforce. Engineered for the field and factory, the Galaxy XCover 5 combines durability with comfort for a product that is sleek and easy-to-hold, yet rugged enough to withstand tough work environments. It’s built to power today’s mobile business with improved touch sensitivity for use with gloves, and comes with an easy-to-charge, replaceable battery for all day productivity.

"At Samsung, we are rapidly investing in technology that delivers efficiency and durability for field and factory-focused businesses as they become increasingly mobile," said Mark Notton, Senior Director of Mobile Product Portfolio, Samsung Electronics Europe. "The Galaxy XCover 5 is a device that addresses the challenges employers in the field often face, from ensuring protection of sensitive material to durable use in tough environments. Whether on the factory floor or in high temperatures, rain or snow- it can keep up with the demands of the job, while helping to improve productivity and increase collaboration to make day-to-day work easier and more efficient."

Built for Tough Environments The Galaxy XCover 5 is equipped with various features to handle demanding jobs and activities. Enhanced shock absorption enables the Galaxy XCover 5 to withstand drops of up to 1.5 metres and IP68-rated dust and water resistance means it can be submerged in over a metre of water for up to 30 minutes with additional dust protection. And, as professionals in the field are required to wear gloves due to health and safety precautions, the Glove Touch feature increases touch sensitivity allowing users to operate the device while wearing gloves for quick and convenient use.[1: The Galaxy XCover 5 can withstand a drop of up to 1.5 meters when tested on a flat, steel surface. Actual results may vary.][2: IP68 certified water resistance for up to 30 minutes in up to 1.5m of water. Rinse thoroughly in fresh water after salt or chlorinated water exposure.]

In addition to being physically built for lasting durability devices must protect sensitive information critical to business operations. The Galaxy XCover 5’s hardware is protected by Samsung Knox, the company’s defense-grade security platform offering true end-to-end protection with security embedded across every single layer of the device, from the chip all the way up to the apps. Samsung Knox helps to protect confidential business information in real time by helping to protect against increasingly advanced malware and malicious threats

Integration with the Samsung Partner Ecosystem The Galaxy XCover 5 is also enhanced with unique partner-enabled mobility solutions for use in a wide range of business scenarios, including the ability to integrate the walkie talkie function in Microsoft Teams™. The push-to-talk function allows users to stay in contact with anyone throughout the day with a simple push of a button, making it easier for colleagues to communicate with one another. You can also configure which apps can be launched with the XCover Key - a customised feature that offers single-touch access to your most frequently used apps such as LED flashlight, emergency calls or maps.[3: An active Office 365 subscription is required to access push-to-talk functionality.]

Greater Performance

Equipped with the powerful Exynos850 processor, 4GB RAM and up to 64GB internal storage, the Galaxy XCover 5 has the power to keep up with the stringent demands of your business. The long-lasting, replaceable 3,000mAh battery also supports fast charging through USB and POGO pins so you can spend less time plugged in and more time on the task at hand.[4: User memory space may be less than the total memory space due to system files. User memory may differ by region, carrier, and supporting language, and may change after software upgrade]

Professional Grade Camera

The Galaxy XCover 5 comes equipped with a single 16MP (F1.8) rear camera that provides impeccable sharpness to capture pro-grade images and videos. The Live Focus feature allows the subject of your shot to stand out and the 5MP (F2.2) front camera is ideal for video conferencing. Furthermore, the inclusion of Samsung Knox Capture also allows enterprise-grade scanning right on your phone at a competitive value, without compromising device performance.

Convenient Features The Galaxy XCover 5 is also packed full of other convenient features that will aid users’ work and outdoor activities. The LED flashlight on the rear of the phone next to the camera can be used like a torch light, assisting your vision in darker environments. Availability

The new Galaxy XCover 5 is available now. For more information about Samsung’s latest Galaxy devices including specifications, please visit news.samsung.com/galaxy, www.samsungmobilepress.com, or www.samsung.com/galaxy.

Galaxy XCover 5 Specifications

Dimension

147.1 x 71.6 x 9.2mm

Display

5.3" HD+ TFT (Full Front)

AP

Exynos850 (Octa 2.0GHz)

Memory

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

Camera

(Main) 16M AF (F1.8)

(Front) 5M FF (F2.2)

Battery

3,000mAh Removable

(15W Fast charging support)

OS

Android 11

SIM

Dual SIM or Single SIM

-SIM support type varies by market.

NFC

NFC (EMV L1)

Rugged

IP68 Water and Dust Resistance

MIL-STD810H certified

Sensor

Accelerometer, Proximity, Geomagnetic, Light, Gyro

Pogo Pin

Charging only

Biometric Security

Face recognition

Hot Key

One programmable key

- Specifications may vary by market.

- All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.