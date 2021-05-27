Unique Live and Work Development coming to the South Frame

Thursday, 27 May, 2021 - 15:05

Construction of a new live and work development in central Christchurch’s South Fame is set to get underway around September 2021 with ÅtÄkaro Limited expecting to settle on the sale next month of a 1,394m2 site fronting MataÄ« Common to established developers - Williams Corporation.

ÅtÄkaro Chief Executive, John Bridgman, says Williams Corporation is known for getting to work on its sites fast.

"It’s great that anyone considering calling central Christchurch home will soon have another option in front of them with this new style of live and work development."

Williams Corporation’s development will be made up of 12 mixed-use commercial/residential units and four residential townhouses.

Blair Chappell, Managing Director of Williams Corporation, says "We are really proud to be able to develop this prime site and bring more people back to the central city in a mixed-use typology.

We have seen strong demand for our model of affordable, high quality, centrally located homes and this site presents a great opportunity for people who love that lifestyle.

We will be building residential townhouses and mixed-use commercial/residential three-storey units to cater for the different types of needs of the area."

Construction of the Crown-led South Frame Anchor Project is nearing completion with the new punga-lined section of the central Greenway to the east of Colombo Street opening soon.

Work on the final laneway, to the west of Montreal Street, is expected to get underway when the land becomes available later this year.