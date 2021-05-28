Natural Health products industry 2021 award winners announced

Friday, 28 May, 2021 - 00:27

Natural Health Products NZ has announced the winners of its annual industry awards, including the Supreme Award for the best overall entry:

Supreme award

Vitaco Health (NZ) Marketing Award ($2m and over in sales)

Vitaco Health (NZ) Marketing Award (Under $2m in sales)

Manuka Bioscience Cawthron Institute Innovation Award

Anagenix The FernMark Licence Programme Growth Award

PharmaNZ Business Resilience Award

Winner: Alaron Products

Highly Commended: Vitaco Health (NZ)

Outstanding Contribution to the Industry Award Alison Quesnel

Natural Health Products New Zealand is a national industry organisation representing this country’s natural health products, functional foods, complementary medicines, cosmeceuticals and nutraceuticals industries within New Zealand and internationally.

Announcing the winners, the Awards Lead Judge Alison Quesnel says New Zealand’s natural health products industry has risen to the challenges posed by Covid-19.

"This year, more than ever, award winners demonstrated a positive, can-do attitude combined with continuing to push beyond boundaries with high-quality innovations that further enhanced New Zealand’s international reputation as a source of high-quality natural health products."